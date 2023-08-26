Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,293,000 after buying an additional 1,691,344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,177,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,044,000 after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGSB opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

