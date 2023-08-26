Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $217.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.47. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

