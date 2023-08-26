Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,887 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,887 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 8.94% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

SWAN stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

