Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

