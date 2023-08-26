Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.03 and traded as low as C$10.91. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 4,446 shares trading hands.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96. The firm has a market cap of C$375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.03.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

