Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

CWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.31. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.27 million. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5803698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

