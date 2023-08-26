CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 20%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 43,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$4.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

