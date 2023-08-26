Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, an increase of 757.1% from the July 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

CBGL stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 153,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,240. Cannabis Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Cannabis Global

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

