Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Neutral

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
