Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Neutral

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.