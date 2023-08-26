Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.89.

PACB stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.66. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217,484 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

