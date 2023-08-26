Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.