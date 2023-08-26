Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $140,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,075.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $159,619.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $140,208.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $385,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

