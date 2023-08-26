Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Capcom has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

