Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Capcom has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $23.46.
About Capcom
