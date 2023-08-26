Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 25th

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,156.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

