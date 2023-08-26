Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CUPUF opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Caribbean Utilities has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

About Caribbean Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.