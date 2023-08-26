Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:CUPUF opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Caribbean Utilities has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.74.
About Caribbean Utilities
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.