Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 810,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

