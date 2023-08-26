Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. 1,742,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,493. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

