Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on DE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %
DE traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.21. 1,099,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,767. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
