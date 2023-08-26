Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 148.3% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $569,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

