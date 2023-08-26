Carret Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 7,383,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

