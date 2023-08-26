Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.70. 15,731,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,318,896. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

