Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

