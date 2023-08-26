Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 13,579,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

