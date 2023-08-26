Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

DD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $74.64. 1,601,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

