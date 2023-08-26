Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $105.14. 1,217,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,623. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.