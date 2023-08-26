Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,224,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

