Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 561.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Cascades alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cascades

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades Company Profile

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.