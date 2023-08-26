CashBackPro (CBP) Price Up 16.8% This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $95.54 million and $143,733.35 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,038.28 or 1.00050986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.93660822 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83,799.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

