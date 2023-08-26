Casper Price Tops $0.0366 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Casper has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $412.29 million and $1.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,964,811,010 coins and its circulating supply is 11,274,322,041 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,963,159,384 with 11,272,765,730 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03598102 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,975,152.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

