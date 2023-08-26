Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $399.07

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.07 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 378 ($4.82). Castings shares last traded at GBX 378 ($4.82), with a volume of 2,574 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 550 ($7.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Castings from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 550 ($7.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Castings Stock Performance

Castings Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a GBX 13.51 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,312.50%.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

