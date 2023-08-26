Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Position Cut by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.24 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

