CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBBI stock remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. 9,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,192. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from CBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

