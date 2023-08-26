Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $151.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

