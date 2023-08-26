Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and approximately $93,628.23 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,166,286 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading



