CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.87.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
