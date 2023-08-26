Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.3 %

CENT opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.