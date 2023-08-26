Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.3 %
CENT opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $48.47.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.