Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 171.5% in August

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the July 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

CJPRY opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

