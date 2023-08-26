Centrifuge 1-Day Volume Reaches $702,726.27 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $702,726.27 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.22547603 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $197,502.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

