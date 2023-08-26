Centurion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.11 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00007282 BTC on major exchanges. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $147.07 million and approximately $48.11 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.43401026 USD and is down -23.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

