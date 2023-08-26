Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SDY stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

