Cerity Partners LLC Buys 36,823 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,965,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

