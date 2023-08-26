Cerity Partners LLC Has $17.54 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

