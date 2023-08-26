Cerity Partners LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

NYSE ROP opened at $494.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.47 and its 200-day moving average is $455.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

