Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,907 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $48,380,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

VONV stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

