Cerity Partners LLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,051 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $99.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.