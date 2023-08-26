Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DUK stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.