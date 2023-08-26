Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 35,687 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 882.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,285,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,857 shares of company stock worth $10,910,068. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

