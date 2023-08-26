Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 6.11 ($0.08). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.08), with a volume of 87,961 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CGH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Chaarat Gold
Chaarat Gold Price Performance
Chaarat Gold Company Profile
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chaarat Gold
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.