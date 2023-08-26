Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 6.11 ($0.08). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.08), with a volume of 87,961 shares changing hands.

CGH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

