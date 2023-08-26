Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.