Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile
