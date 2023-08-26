Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.