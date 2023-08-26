China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,900 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the July 31st total of 1,429,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,339.8 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
About China Eastern Airlines
