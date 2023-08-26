China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,900 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the July 31st total of 1,429,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,339.8 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.